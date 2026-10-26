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Dr. Michael J. Beals

A portrait of Dr Michael J Beals.

President
Vanguard University

Dr. Michael J. Beals, celebrating his 10th anniversary as president of Vanguard University (VU), has led the institution to remarkable growth and transformation. Under his leadership, VU has become a premier Christian-based higher education institute, achieving record traditional undergraduate enrollment and earning Hispanic Serving Institution (HSI) status. The past two years have seen the establishment of new academic structures and programs, including the Patty Arvielo School of Business and Management, supported by historic philanthropic gifts. VU’s facilities have expanded by 51.4% and its athletic department has grown significantly, reflecting a commitment to quality education and student success. Dr. Beals’ vision and strategic focus on access, affordability and facilities have positioned VU as one of the most affordable and successful private institutions in California.

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