President

Farah Delance Foundation

Farah Delance Linot is the dynamic president of the Farah Delance Foundation, a 501(c)(3) organization based in New York dedicated to women’s empowerment through girls’ education, combating violence against women and advocating for gender equality and equity. Partnering with Modern Day Wife, Linot works tirelessly to address gender disparities and stratification. As a drug-free world ambassador, singer, actress, mother, entrepreneur and humanitarian, she leverages her diverse talents and experiences to support women and families in need. Through her foundation, she provides critical assistance, including shelter, food and clothing, particularly to individuals from humanitarian programs. Linot’s personal journey, shaped by losing her mother at a young age and being mentored by her godmother, fuels her compassion and drive.