Community Action Partnership of Orange County

President & CEO

Gregory C. Scott is the president and CEO of Community Action Partnership of Orange County (CAP OC), where he leads one of the region’s most impactful nonprofits in the fight against poverty, food insecurity and economic inequality. Drawing on his lived experience growing up in poverty, he became the organization’s first Black CEO and has spent the past six years strengthening CAP OC’s reach across all 34 cities of Orange County. Under Scott’s leadership, the organization has expanded programs through the OC Food Bank and OC Diaper Bank, distributed over 26 million pounds of food in 2024 alone and provided $1 million in rental assistance to help stabilize housing for more than 500 families. He successfully led efforts to secure $2.5 million in emergency state funding to preserve diaper access for 10,000 children monthly and continues to oversee a growing portfolio of services, including utility aid, workforce development and family resource centers.

