Meals on Wheels Orange County

President & CEO

Holly Hagler serves as president and CEO of Meals on Wheels Orange County, where she leads the region’s largest nonprofit focused on nutrition and supportive services for at-risk older adults. Over her 14-year tenure, she has transformed the organization into a national model for equity in senior health, advancing strategic initiatives that serve more than 10,000 older adults and deliver nearly one million medically tailored meals annually. In 2023, Hagler launched the Food Equity Initiative, introducing culturally competent menus – including Asian-inspired, Hispanic-inspired, vegetarian and lactose-free options – to better meet the needs of Orange County’s diverse aging population. She also serves in leadership roles across local, state and national aging networks, where she champions policies addressing hunger, isolation and health disparities among older adults. Recognized by the California State Assembly and The Orange County Register, she was most recently named a 2024 Woman of Distinction by Senator Tom Umberg.

