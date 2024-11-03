Rancho Mission Viejo

President

Jeremy Laster serves as the president of Rancho Mission Viejo, where he oversees the planning, development and long-term management of the 23,000-acre ranch in South Orange County. With more than two decades at the company, he leads all core enterprises, including large-scale residential and commercial development, ranching and farming operations and The Nature Reserve at Rancho Mission Viejo. Under Laster’s leadership, the company has delivered over two million square feet of commercial space and 2,500 apartment units and launched the Village of Rienda, which has seen over 1,340 home sales since 2022. He also spearheaded the upcoming Gavilán Ridge community for 55+ residents, as well as Boulder Pond and Playground, a major 10-acre public amenity. He guided the launch of Los Patrones Business Park, the area’s first multi-tenant industrial development in over a decade. Laster serves on multiple nonprofit and community boards and remains focused on delivering a thriving, amenity-rich environment that balances development with environmental stewardship.

