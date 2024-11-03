EverFree

Co-Founder & CEO

Kelsey Rae Morgan is the co-founder and CEO of EverFree, an Orange County-based nonprofit committed to ending exploitation worldwide through survivor-centered, data-driven interventions. With more than 14 years of experience in anti-exploitation work, she previously served as EverFree’s chief program officer, where she helped develop field programs in Uganda and the Philippines. In collaboration with the UCI Blum Center for Poverty Alleviation, Morgan co-created Freedom Lifemap, a groundbreaking digital case management tool guided by survivors to enhance care coordination and prevention strategies. The platform supports survivors and at-risk individuals across 50 well-being indicators, improving access to essential services such as health care, employment and education. In 2024, Morgan completed her PhD in social ecology at the University of California, Irvine, where her research continues to influence global policy and survivor empowerment practices. Her leadership at EverFree is marked by a commitment to systemic change, and she also serves on the organization’s board, ensuring strategic alignment between mission and execution.

