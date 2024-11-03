(Matthew Morgan)

Families Forward

Chief Executive Officer

Madelynn Hirneise is the chief executive officer of Families Forward, a leading nonprofit addressing homelessness and housing insecurity in Orange County. With 13 years at the organization, she has guided its strategic growth through a deepening affordable housing crisis, expanding services to meet the rising number of families seeking support. Under Hirneise’s leadership, Families Forward has increased its annual impact to nearly 16,000 individuals, launched co-located services in affordable housing developments and maintained a 97% housing retention rate for families exiting its programs. In 2025, she oversaw the launch of The Community Market, a dignified, choice-based food pantry model that reflects her client-centered vision. She began her tenure as a housing resource specialist and has since become a recognized advocate for housing equity and family-centered solutions, frequently speaking across the county. Most recently, Hirneise led efforts to secure funding for eight new affordable housing units in Tustin, marking the organization’s first ground-up development in its 40-year history.

