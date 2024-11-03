SRS Real Estate Partners

Senior Managing Principal & Co-Head of National Net Lease

At SRS Real Estate Partners, Matthew Mousavi serves as senior managing principal and co-head of National Net Lease and West Investment Properties, where he leads one of the nation’s top-performing net lease investment teams. Since co-founding the National Net Lease division in 2016, he has helped grow it into a 65-member group operating across 25 offices and producing more than $12 billion in lifetime transaction volume. He specializes in the acquisition and disposition of retail investment properties nationwide, with expertise spanning single-tenant deals, structured portfolio sales and national sale-leaseback transactions. In 2024 alone, Mousavi’s team closed over 600 deals totaling $2.5 billion, outperforming much of the industry despite market headwinds. He also plays a critical leadership role in hiring, vision-setting and executing complex transactions. Deeply engaged in mentoring and education, he serves on the advisory board for UC Irvine’s Center for Real Estate and actively supports ICSC’s college internship programs through SRS’ Newport Beach office.

