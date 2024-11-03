Waymakers

Chief Executive Officer

Ronnetta Johnson is the chief executive officer of Waymakers, where she has led the organization’s expansion and impact across Orange County since 2015. With over three decades in nonprofit leadership, she oversees vital programs serving victims of crime, at-risk youth and underserved families – programs that in 2024 alone supported more than 17,000 victims, delivered nearly 10,000 hours of counseling and reached thousands through community outreach. Under her leadership, Waymakers has become the lead agency for the Orange County Human Trafficking Task Force and launched the “Know More, Do Better” youth prevention conference, now in its third year. Johnson has also spearheaded expanded transitional youth shelters, youth diversion programs and substance use prevention initiatives, including Project PATH through a $1-million Elevate Youth California grant. She serves as chair of the Coast Community College District Foundation and plays a statewide role in shaping victim services training through the California Crime Victim Assistance Association.

