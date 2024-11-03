(Lorely Meza/Lorely Meza)

Regal Court Reporting

Co-Founder

Stephanie Leslie is the co-founder and president of Regal Court Reporting, a leading California-based firm known for its precision, professionalism and commitment to traditional steno reporting. Since founding the company in 2007, she has been instrumental in redefining the image of court reporting, positioning Regal as one of the last 100% court reporter-owned, steno-only firms in the state. With over two decades of experience covering depositions, hearings, arbitrations and trials, Leslie brings deep industry knowledge to her leadership. Under her guidance, Regal has become a preferred destination for firm acquisitions, offering legacy-minded transitions that preserve core values. She serves as the president of the California Deposition Reporters Association and has dedicated more than 300 hours to the organization. Leslie is also active in philanthropic efforts supporting veterans and scholarship funds, including through the Community Foundation of Orange and The Hutchinson Bell of Southern California.

