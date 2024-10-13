Chief Diversity Officer

Cashmere Agency

As Chief Diversity Officer at Cashmere, Aisha Bean leads the strategy and execution of DEI and cultural initiatives, leveraging over 18 years of experience in HR and DEI to integrate inclusion. She is the founder of Cashmere’s core values and inclusive leadership principles, which have been instrumental in the agency receiving multiple awards. Bean’s work includes designing employment strategies, cultural programs, management coaching and development initiatives. Her achievements include pioneering inclusive hiring strategies that have earned Cashmere recognition as Multicultural Agency of the Year and Standout Agency of the Year, with a staff composition that is over 65% multicultural and over 60% female, including 2% non-binary individuals. Bean leads ongoing DEIB and cultural programming, providing continuous learning opportunities for staff and clients and serves as an executive coach and mentor, including for Tec Leimer’s NXT Entertainment & Technology job development program and the Black to the Future conference.

