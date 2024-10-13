Managing Partner & Co-Founder

Slauson & Co.

Ajay Relan, managing partner and co-founder of Slauson & Co., has made significant strides in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) through his influential work. As a co-founder of Slauson & Co., a venture capital firm dedicated to empowering underrepresented entrepreneurs, he has driven economic inclusion by supporting diverse founders and fostering innovation. His firm’s Friends & Family Accelerator program exemplifies this commitment, investing $150,000 in up to 20 startups each cycle and providing crucial mentorship and networking opportunities. Additionally, Slauson & Co.’s annual Inclusion Report sets a benchmark in the venture capital industry for transparency and accountability in promoting DEIA. Relan’s broader impact is also seen through his founding of #HashtagLunchbag, a global movement addressing food insecurity while fostering community, and Hilltop Coffee + Kitchen, a coffee shop chain that serves as a creative and inclusive space for diverse communities.

