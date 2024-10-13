Employment & Title IX Mediator

Signature Resolution/Reddock Law

Angela Reddock-Wright is a distinguished DEI advocate and mediator whose extensive career and diverse roles underscore her dedication to fostering inclusivity and equity. As the host of “Legal Lens with Angela Reddock-Wright” on KBLA Talk 1580, she engages a wide audience in discussions about legal and policy issues, featuring prominent figures to educate and empower listeners on pressing DEI matters. Her expertise extends to her practice as a mediator, where she resolves complex DEI issues in the workplace, drawing on her nearly 30 years of experience in employment and labor law. Reddock-Wright’s background includes serving on numerous boards and committees, such as the L.A. Community College Board of Trustees and the L.A. County Small Business Commission, where she has influenced policy and advocacy efforts. Her accolades, including being named a Top 100 Southern California Super Lawyer and a fellow in prestigious mediation organizations, reflect her profound influence and commitment to advancing DEI.

