Associate

Sklar Kirsh LLP

Benjamin Grush is a litigation associate at Sklar Kirsh LLP, where he handles complex civil cases in both state and federal courts, including contract disputes, business torts, securities litigation and cybersecurity. At Sklar Kirsh, he has integrated his dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) into his professional work. He organized and hosted an LGBTQ+ pride event at the firm, demonstrating his commitment to fostering an inclusive workplace. Grush also plays a key role in recruiting diverse talent and attending LGBTQ+ community events on behalf of the firm. His legal expertise includes representing a utility company in wildfire litigation, an investment bank in a shareholder class action and Fortune 500 companies in tort litigation. His work extends beyond his legal practice to mentoring LGBTQ+ law students and supporting marginalized communities, underscoring his deep commitment to justice and representation in the legal field.

