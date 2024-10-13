President & Founding Partner

Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC

Clifton W. Albright is a founding partner and president of Albright, Yee & Schmit, APC, where he has demonstrated exceptional leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEI&A). He was twice appointed to the Industry Trade Advisory Committee on Small and Minority Business (ITAC 11) by Presidents Barack Obama and Donald Trump, playing a key role in enhancing U.S. trade relations. At his firm, Albright is committed to recruiting minority lawyers and staff, offering mentorship programs and ensuring access to education for employees and their children. He actively engages in community education on discrimination and racism, particularly in clubs and organizations that lack minority representation. His extensive charitable work includes sponsoring vacations for minority families and participating in initiatives that benefit disadvantaged communities. Recognized for his contributions, Albright has received numerous accolades, including the 2023 FAME Church LA “Law & Justice Award.”