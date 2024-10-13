Partner

Hahn & Hahn LLP

A litigation partner at Hahn & Hahn LLP, D. Jason Lyon has led significant initiatives, including modernizing the firm and securing national certfication as a majority Women- and Minority-Owned Business. His advocacy for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) is deeply rooted in his personal experiences, including his early involvement in the fight for marriage equality. Lyon founded the Los Angeles Neighborhood Council LGBT caucus and played a key role in the City of Los Angeles’ support for marriage equality in 2005. His efforts extend beyond law; he has been a prominent leader in nonprofit organizations, driving DEI strategies and advocating for LGBTQ+ inclusion in the Episcopal Church. In 2022, he made history as the first openly LGBTQ+ person elected to the Pasadena City Council, where he champions anti-discrimination initiatives. Lyon has also provided pro bono representation for transgender asylum seekers.

