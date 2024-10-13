Vice President & COO

Gerber Kawasaki Wealth

and Investment Management

Danilo Kawasaki is the co-founder, vice president, COO and chief compliance officer of Gerber Kawasaki Wealth and Investment Management. Recognized as a top financial advisor under 40 by Investment News and one of Los Angeles Business Journal’s Leaders of Influence in 2023, he is a proud immigrant from São Paulo, Brazil, embodying the American Dream. He co-founded Gerber Kawasaki to ensure financial literacy and access to all, regardless of background, with a focus on diversity and inclusion. Kawasaki began his financial career in 2002 at SunAmerica Securities, quickly advancing to branch manager by age 24, where he significantly increased revenues. After the 2008 financial crisis, he founded Gerber Kawasaki with Ross Gerber to offer honest, client-centric financial advice as an independent fiduciary firm. Committed to the community, he supports local charities in Los Angeles and mentors future financial advisors. Kawasaki’s work empowers women, minorities and immigrants to achieve financial independence.

