Vice President, Business Access Advisor

U.S. Bank

Delphine Pruitt is vice president and business access advisor at U.S. Bank, with more than 20 years of experience in the financial services industry. She is a dedicated and visionary leader, spearheading strategic efforts to drive growth within diverse markets, including in her current role where she focuses on increasing access to capital for historically underserved business owners. Pruitt is a recipient of the prestigious Presidential Lifetime Achievement Award and is a certified Intercultural Development Inventory (IDI®) expert, ranking her amongst the top two percent of professionals assessed for intercultural competency, a testament to her ability to lead in diverse environments.

