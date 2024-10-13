(Brandon Burris)

Partner

Snell & Wilmer L.L.P.

Douglas A. Thompson exemplifies dedication to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) through his multifaceted efforts at Snell & Wilmer and beyond. He has been instrumental in coordinating pro bono work for transgender clients seeking gender and name change petitions and volunteering for guardianship and conservatorship clinics benefiting low- and moderate-income individuals. Thompson’s previous role saw him sponsor diverse attorneys on their path to partnership and co-found a global mentoring program, which facilitated connections between diverse junior attorneys and senior partners worldwide. His commitment extends to moderating DEI CLEs and receiving Outside Counsel DEI Awards for the diverse teams he led. In his legal practice, he defends class action litigation and represents clients in regulatory investigations, demonstrating thought leadership through publications and educational programming on topics like ESG sustainability and financial services litigation.

