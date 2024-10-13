Managing Director

Apollo Strategy Group Inc.

Dr. Apollo Emeka, founder of Apollo Strategy Group, is redefining leadership and strategy with a focus on diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA). His consultancy integrates diversity into the core of organizational culture, generating over $500 million in value for diverse leaders and businesses. Dr. Emeka’s innovative approach challenges traditional diversity strategies, promoting DEIA as a fundamental aspect of business success. In 2023, he launched the “Achievement Index” podcast to highlight diverse leaders and address the lack of representation in venture capital. He is also a respected thought leader, contributing articles on diversity in major publications. Dr. Emeka’s background includes scaling a business while serving as an FBI intelligence analyst and a 20-year military career as a U.S. Army Special Forces Green Beret. Through his work, he fosters environments where inclusion and authenticity are essential for success, championing a culture of belonging and empowerment.

