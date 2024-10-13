Chief

DEIB Advisor Nuleep, Inc.

Dr. Erika Taylor Page, chief DEIB & workforce advisor at Nuleep Inc., brings two decades of expertise in organizational change, strategic planning and DEIA/ESG programs across over 100 countries. Her career spans significant roles, including her tenure at the Walt Disney Company and her current position as an adjunct professor at the University of Southern California. Dr. Page has led DEIA strategy and design sessions for key industries, including entertainment, healthcare, technology and nonprofits, contributing to the LA28 initiative to create a more inclusive and equitable future for Los Angeles. Her work includes developing sustainable DEIA programs that enhance employee satisfaction and organizational performance. A thought leader and published author, she is currently writing a book on DEIA leadership, focusing on diverse perspectives and data-driven inclusion strategies. At USC Rossier, Dr. Page teaches equity and inclusion in organizational contexts, mentoring students and business leaders in social entrepreneurship.

