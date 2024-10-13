Professor & Director

USC Race and Equity Center

Dr. Royel M. Johnson is a leading authority on diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in higher education. As a tenured professor at USC Rossier School of Education and director at the USC Race and Equity Center, he oversees the National Assessment of Collegiate Campus Climates (NACCC), a key initiative evaluating racial climates on college campuses. He has authored over 60 scholarly works, including books bridging research and practice. Dr. Johnson’s research, backed by $6.3 million in funding, drives DEI advancements at institutional and national levels. A sought-after consultant, he helps organizations develop and implement equity-driven strategies. His concept of “structural belonging” has redefined DEI work, making him a pivotal figure in the ongoing pursuit of equity and inclusion. Recognized for his contributions, Dr. Johnson continues to inspire and lead in the quest for a more just society.

