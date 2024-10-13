Professor & Executive Director

USC Race and Equity Center

Dr. Shaun Harper is a leading figure in diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) within higher education. He is a provost professor at the University of Southern California, holding appointments in the Rossier School of Education, Marshall School of Business and Price School of Public Policy. In 2022, he was named a university professor, an honor given to only a select few of USC’s faculty. Dr. Harper also serves as the Clifford and Betty Allen chair in urban leadership and is the founder and executive director of the USC Race and Equity Center. His prolific contributions include 12 books, over 100 peer-reviewed articles and significant public engagement through major media outlets. His work has shaped national conversations on race and equity, earning him recognition as one of the most influential voices in his field.

