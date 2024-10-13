Wealth Manager

LourdMurray

Gloria Garcia Cisneros, wealth manager at LourdMurray, exemplifies exceptional leadership in promoting diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility within the financial planning industry. As a wealth manager specializing in ultra-high-net-worth individuals in Los Angeles and a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) - a credential held by only 3% of Latinos - she demonstrates both excellence and commitment. Her recent achievements include pivotal roles in the American College of Financial Services’ Next Gen Advisory Task Force, the Financial Planning Association’s Next Gen Leadership Team and as director of financial resilience at Riqueza.co. Garcia has mentored younger professionals, contributed to financial literacy initiatives and shaped best practices at her previous firm. She has been quoted in NerdWallet and volunteered to organize the SER Latina Advisor Summit and other key events. Her involvement in panels on gender diversity and financial education further underscores her impact and dedication, making her a standout nominee for this prestigious recognition.

