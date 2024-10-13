Founder & Wealth Management Advisor I CFP

Northwestern Mutual

Hayley Dickson, founder & Wealth Management Advisor I CFP at Northwestern Mutual, a trailblazing financial advisor, made a significant impact by launching a nationwide family planning policy at Northwestern Mutual, enhancing flexibility and benefits for working mothers. Her dedication extends to empowering clients to build secure, abundant lives with a focus on lasting legacy. Dickson fosters an inclusive environment where every team member contributes to a shared mission of success and collective empowerment. She actively challenges the industry’s status quo by advocating for women, LGBTQ+ and people of color, providing comprehensive financial planning tailored to underserved groups. Beyond her business, she partners with organizations like Girls Inc., NAACP and GLSEN, allowing clients to allocate part of their planning fees to these causes. Dickson’s commitment to diversity and inclusivity, combined with her visionary leadership, not only transforms financial planning but also creates a ripple effect of positive change in her community.

