Founder & CEO

Universe Holdings

Henry Manoucheri, the founder, CEO and chairman of Universe Holdings, is a visionary leader who has made significant strides in both the real estate industry and fostering a culture of diversity and inclusion within his company. Under his leadership, Universe Holdings has not only grown but has also developed a reputation for its commitment to creating an inclusive workplace. Manoucheri has been instrumental in shaping Universe Holdings as a company that reflects the diverse communities it serves. His belief that a diverse workforce is a competitive advantage has driven the company’s hiring practices, leading to a workforce where approximately 80% of employees come from various ethnic backgrounds, and nearly 40% are women, including many in senior management roles. In addition to his focus on diversity and inclusion, Manoucheri has guided Universe Holdings through significant challenges, including economic downturns and the recent pandemic.

