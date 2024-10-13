Executive Director

Jazz Hands for Autism

Ifunanya Nweke, founder of Jazz Hands for Autism, has been a transformative force in empowering autistic musicians. A 501(c)(3) nonprofit, Jazz Hands for Autism provides platforms and opportunities for autistic individuals to showcase their musical talents. The Jazz Hands Concert Series, a key initiative, has hosted 21 concerts, offering hundreds of performers with autism valuable exposure and career opportunities. Notably, this series has launched the careers of several musicians who have performed at prestigious venues like the Mint and The Sofitel Hotel. Additionally, the organization runs the Jazz Hands Musician’s Academy and the Jazz Hands Junior Academy, providing specialized training for autistic musicians aged 8 and up as well as offering vocational preparation for those 18 and older. Nweke’s leadership extends to advocacy, as she has appeared on CBS and KTLA News to promote autism awareness and inclusivity.

