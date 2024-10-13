Worldwide Strategic Initiatives Lead

Apple

Jamira Marilyn Burley is a seasoned leader with 15 years of experience in driving social impact and educational initiatives. Currently serving as the worldwide strategic initiatives lead at Apple, she is responsible for enhancing educational access and fostering community engagement across 50+ countries. A graduate of Temple University, she has made significant contributions in the fields of community development, impact investments and philanthropy. Prior to Apple, Burley was the North American director of social impact at Adidas, where she led key initiatives and managed a multi-million-dollar budget. She is also an award-winning activist and international speaker, serving on numerous boards, including Sephora’s Equity Board and Gucci Chime for Change. Her work is characterized by a deep commitment to creating equitable change and empowering communities globally. Burley’s leadership is driven by her passion for advocacy, innovation and mentoring future leaders.

