Jane Hinton is a partner at the Los Angeles office of Hunton Andrews Kurth LLP, where she serves on the capital finance & real estate team. Her real estate practice is national in scope covering acquisitions, dispositions, leasing, portfolio property management, joint ventures and lending transactions. Hinton is a strong advocate for diversity and inclusion, especially gender diversity, within her firm and the broader legal community. As the Office Diversity & Inclusion Initiative Leader co-chair for the Los Angeles office, she actively promotes educational programs on diversity, equity and inclusion (DE&I). Outside of work, she has assisted Safe Place for Youth, a nonprofit helping homeless youth, in acquiring property for rehoming efforts. Hinton also contributed to Amnesty International USA’s Deadly Force and Police Accountability Report and recently worked on lobbying Congress to award a Congressional Gold Medal to the Vietnam Dustoff Association for their heroism during the Vietnam War.

