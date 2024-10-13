Partner

Jason Kim, a litigation partner at Hunton Andrews Kurth’s Los Angeles office, specializes in high-profile cybersecurity and privacy class actions, representing global brands such as Meta Platforms Inc., Victoria’s Secret, Walmart and Verizon. He has litigated numerous data breaches, financial services and consumer class actions for Fortune 500 companies, including serving as litigation counsel in one of the largest reported data breaches in history. As co-chair of the Office Diversity & Inclusion Initiative, Kim promotes educational programs on social justice and racial and gender equality while fostering a culture of diversity within the firm. His commitment extends to mentoring minority associates, drawing from his own experience as a minority lawyer. He assembles diverse teams for high-caliber pitches and client advisories, reflecting the firm’s belief in diversity as a driver of excellence.

