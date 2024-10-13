Shareholder

Scali Rasmussen, PC

Jeffrey Erdman is a senior litigation and trial attorney at Scali Rasmussen with nearly 25 years of experience in both state and federal courts in California. His litigation practice covers various business sectors, including insurance, manufacturing, service industries and real estate disputes. Erdman’s background includes over 10 years with Westin Hotels and Resorts before law school. He has been a national board member of SAGE - Services and Advocacy for LGBT Elders and previously served on the ONE Archives Foundation board for 10 years. He has provided pro bono legal services and was awarded the State Bar President’s Pro Bono Services Award in 2008. Erdman was recognized by the Los Angeles LGBT Bar Association with the Co-President’s Award for Leadership in 2004 and by the Mountains AIDS Foundation with the Richard Taylor Leadership Award in 2001.

