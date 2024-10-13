Partner

King & Spalding

Jenny Pelaez, partner at King & Spalding, specializes in complex commercial and class action litigation, representing clients in antitrust, securities, consumer protection and various contract and tort claims. She also handles securities class action and derivative litigation for public companies and individuals in industries such as financial services, technology and entertainment. Pelaez is deeply involved in community and pro bono work, focusing on immigration and economic justice. She has held leadership roles in Filipino bar associations, including as a founding member of the Filipino American Lawyers Association New York and a board member of the Philippine American Bar Association in Los Angeles. As a fellow with the Leadership Council on Legal Diversity, she promotes diversity in the legal profession through leadership training and networking. At her firm, Pelaez leads diversity programming and mentors diverse students and new lawyers.

