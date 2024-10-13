President

Branding Los Angeles

Joella Hopkins, president of Branding Los Angeles, is a leading advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion, and accessibility (DEIA). Recognized by the L.A. Times DEIA 2023 Leadership Forum, she integrates DEIA values into the company’s strategic marketing and communication. Hopkins also serves as a commissioner on the Los Angeles Police Permit Review Panel, ensuring inclusivity in public spaces. Her notable achievements include leading community outreach initiatives and producing events that celebrate cultural diversity, such as the Bringing Back Broadway Economic Development Initiative. Hopkins has developed comprehensive DEIA training programs and previously supported inclusivity in roles at Los Angeles City Council District 14 and The 360 Agency. Her entrepreneurial venture, The UnLeashed Traveler, promotes inclusive and eco-luxury travel experiences. Hopkins’s work exemplifies a steadfast commitment to creating inclusive environments and driving positive change.

