John J. Atallah

Partner

Foley & Lardner LLP

John Atallah, partner at Foley & Lardner, exemplifies a profound commitment to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) within the legal profession and beyond. His leadership in implementing diversity initiatives has transformed Foley & Lardner’s culture, setting a standard for the industry. Beyond his internal efforts, Atallah’s dedication to social justice is evident through his extensive pro bono work, particularly in disability rights and immigration matters. He has successfully advocated for improved accessibility for individuals with disabilities and handled asylum appeals and immigration cases, helping marginalized clients navigate complex legal challenges. As a member of the advisory board for the Legal Aid Foundation of Los Angeles (LAFLA), he further demonstrates his commitment to ensuring access to justice for all, providing strategic guidance to enhance LAFLA’s impact on low-income individuals and families.

