Joseph A. Guardarrama

Attorney

Kaufman Legal Group

Joseph Guardarrama joined Kaufman Legal Group in 2011 and has since become a key figure in the firm’s governmental ethics, campaign finance and election law practices. He has advised some of California’s most influential elected officials, including U.S. Senator Alex Padilla, U.S. Senator Laphonza Butler and Los Angeles Mayor Karen Bass. Beyond his legal practice, Guardarrama is deeply involved in social justice and public service. He served as president of the California Political Attorneys Association and has defended clients in proceedings before the California Fair Political Practices Commission. He has also advised public agencies and nonprofits on electoral and advocacy activities, focusing on issues like affordable housing and criminal justice reform. Previously, Guardarrama was vice president of the board of directors of Equality California and has been recognized by the Los Angeles Business Journal for his contributions to DEI.

