Chief People Officer

Think Together

Joshua Felix has been a key figure at Think Together since 2006, advancing from program leader to chief people officer. Think Together is a prominent provider of afterschool and expanded learning programs, dedicated to supporting underserved students and promoting educational equity. In his roles as executive director of strategic partnerships and director of operations and integration, he gained crucial experience in scaling talent and operational development. Since 2020, as chief people officer, Felix has overseen HR and recruitment, significantly impacting organizational growth and talent management. His efforts to enhance employee engagement and morale include a successful survey showing strong employee support for diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). His recruitment strategies have built a diverse workforce, with 76% identifying as female and 70% as Hispanic and Latino. Additionally, Felix’s leadership in relaunching the “Build the Bench” program aims to ensure equitable career advancement opportunities.

