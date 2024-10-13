(Gittings Photography)

Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

Judy Suwatanapongched, partner at Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP, exemplifies outstanding leadership in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) through her work as a litigator and advocate. As a co-leader of Sheppard Mullin’s Diversity and Inclusion Attorney Network (DIAN) in Los Angeles, she drives key initiatives, including the establishment of the Guy N. Halgren Diversity Fellowship and the Sheppard Mullin Endowed Scholarship with UCLA School of Law. Suwatanapongched’s leadership extends to organizing office working groups that foster an inclusive culture through heritage month activities and educational presentations. Beyond her firm, her dedication to the AANHPI community is evident in her founding role in the Thai American Bar Association (TABA) and her ongoing leadership with the Thai American Samakkee Coalition (Samakkee). Suwatanapongched’s involvement with the Asian Pacific American Bar Association of Los Angeles (APABA) and her extensive efforts with pro bono clinics and scholarships underscore her commitment to creating equitable opportunities.

