Managing Director & Financial Advisor

Manhattan West

Justin McCurdy, a Certified Financial Planner (CFP) at Manhattan West, is deeply committed to educating his clients, fostering transparency and delivering focus-driven financial strategies. Leveraging Manhattan West’s extensive resources, he employs a disciplined, data-driven approach to wealth management, covering retirement, tax, estate planning, budgeting, cash management and investment management. McCurdy began his career at Morgan Stanley Wealth Management and later joined Advice Period. He also founded ProSkills Basketball, a prominent youth mentorship and club basketball program in Southern California. As a Black financial advisor, he is passionate about advancing diversity in finance, mentoring aspiring advisors of color and offering financial education to his community. McCurdy’s dedication to ethical, competent and transparent practices aligns with Manhattan West’s commitment to diversity and inclusion, driving his mission to make the finance industry more representative and accessible.

