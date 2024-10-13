DEI & Engagement Manager

Kinecta Federal Credit Union

Kiesha Jeanette McCann, DEI & engagement manager at Kinecta Federal Credit Union, is dedicated to advancing diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) in Human Resources, drawing from a background shaped by growing up in a diverse single-parent household in Los Angeles. Her career has been marked by a commitment to fostering inclusive workplaces and supporting underrepresented communities. At Kinecta Federal Credit Union, McCann spearheaded the creation of Employee Resource Groups (ERGs), developed a DE&I certification program and launched the Kinectabilities Internship Program for individuals with disabilities. She also created the “Year of Inclusion” newsletter to celebrate diversity within the organization. Her community engagement includes volunteering in financial literacy programs, raising awareness about youth homelessness and human trafficking and supporting marginalized communities through initiatives for LGBTQ+ rights, Black and minority-owned businesses and mental health awareness.

