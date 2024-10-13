(Lana Manganiello)

President

Counsel for Justice

Lana J. Manganiello is a transformative leader in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) within the legal profession and beyond. As president of Counsel for Justice, she oversees programs that provide essential legal services to over 10,000 underserved individuals annually, focusing on areas like domestic violence, veterans’ support, immigration and homelessness. Her “Champions for Change” initiative partners with law firms to offer structured pro bono opportunities, benefiting marginalized communities while fostering professional development for diverse attorneys. At Equinox Strategy Partners, Manganiello has been pivotal in integrating DEIA principles into business development programs, empowering attorneys from diverse backgrounds with the skills necessary for career growth and leadership. Her approach emphasizes creating cultures of belonging within law firms, ensuring that diverse lawyers feel valued and see clear paths to leadership. Her work blends practical business strategies with a deep commitment to social justice, inspiring and mentoring the next generation.

