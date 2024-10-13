Vice President & Head of Events

JJLA/OUTLOUD Music Festival at WeHo Pride

Lee Doud, vice president and head of events at JJLA, has been a transformative force in event production, significantly enhancing how the industry serves diverse audiences. Under his leadership, JJLA has pioneered inclusive and equitable event experiences, notably through the OUTLOUD Music Festival at Weho Pride and Pride festivals nationwide. Doud’s vision ensures that JJLA’s events – ranging from music festivals to galas – serve as platforms for marginalized voices and drive positive change. Internally, he champions DEIA by mentoring future LGBTQ+ leaders, actively seeking diverse talent and fostering an inclusive work environment. Doud’s advocacy extends to numerous community projects, including collaborations with Pride festivals and LGBTQ+ organizations. His Asian-American background enriches his perspective on intersectionality, enhancing his efforts to create truly inclusive spaces.

