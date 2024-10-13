Associate General Counsel

ROKU

Mariana D’Andrea is a dynamic leader and the chair of the Latino Employee Resource Group (ERG) at ROKU. She has spearheaded multiple events initiatives that amplify Latino voices, foster inclusion and drive meaningful engagement across the organization. Her passion for community outreach extends beyond the ERG, as she also serves as the chair of the company’s Pro Bono Working Group. In this role, she successfully developed and led programs that provide vital legal and professional services to underserved communities, showcasing her commitment to social impact and corporate responsibility. Through her leadership, D’Andrea has made significant strides in promoting diversity, equity and inclusion within the company and beyond.

