Managing Partner

Annaguey McCann LLP

Maribeth Annaguey has been a dedicated advocate for diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) throughout her career, consistently working to create equitable opportunities within her profession and the community. She co-founded Annaguey McCann, a majority women-led firm, with the goal of fostering inclusive and authentic workplaces where diversity and belonging are prioritized. Beyond her firm, Annaguey has made significant contributions to the broader community. She is passionate about expanding access to education for underrepresented youth and was instrumental in founding Extera Public Schools, which operates charter schools in underserved areas of Boyle Heights and East Los Angeles. She is also heavily involved with HOPE (Hispanas Organized for Political Equality), a nonprofit organization that prepares and supports Latinas as civic leaders and advocates for policy changes that promote equity for Latinas. Throughout her career, Annaguey has been active in various organizations, including the Philippine American Bar Association (PABA) and the Asian Pacific Women’s Center.

