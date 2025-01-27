Advertisement

Michelle Mabugat

DEIA Oct 2024
(Spiderbox)

Corporate Partner
Greenberg Glusker LLP

Michelle Mabugat, corporate partner at Greenberg Glusker LLP, is a distinguished leader in diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA), with notable achievements in law, corporate growth and community advocacy. Over the past two years, she has mentored young attorneys and participants in the Association of Corporate Counsel Southern California Diversity Internship Program, providing vital support to emerging legal professionals. Mabugat’s commitment to civil rights is evident in her involvement in high-impact pro bono litigation, including amicus briefs in cases addressing Latino voting rights and racial discrimination in sentencing. As co-chair of Greenberg Glusker’s Diversity Committee, she has been instrumental in implementing initiatives that foster an inclusive workplace. Her leadership extends to roles with the Association for Corporate Growth and previous positions with the Los Angeles Gay & Lesbian Chamber of Commerce and the Minority Cannabis Business Association.

