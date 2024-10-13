System Manager, Inclusion & Belonging

CommonSpirit Health

Mika Ford, as the system manager for inclusion & belonging at CommonSpirit Health, has consistently demonstrated exceptional leadership in advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) both within the workplace and the broader community. She has successfully implemented internal initiatives that champion diversity, including mentoring programs for underrepresented groups, inclusive hiring policies and employee resource groups. Ford has also led awareness campaigns and training programs that enhance staff understanding of inclusion-related issues, fostering a culture of mutual respect across the organization. Externally, she has actively participated in industry panels, community forums and educational programs to promote fair practices and diversity. Her deep understanding of the challenges faced by foster adolescents is evident in her ability to mentor, organize educational programs and provide a supportive presence, creating a sense of security and belonging.

