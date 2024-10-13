Wu Natasha (Todd Wawrychuk/Image Group LA)

Associate

Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP

Natasha Wu, associate at Musick, Peeler & Garrett LLP, specializes in product liability, chemical exposure and high-stakes construction litigation. Her expertise includes representing automotive manufacturers and technology companies in complex multi-party actions, securing jurisdictional dismissals and achieving favorable outcomes for clients in construction and personal injury matters. Wu’s proficiency in Mandarin and her cultural background significantly enhances her DEI efforts. She actively contributes to the Orange County Bar Association and the Orange County Asian American Bar Association, advocating for the Asian American legal community and using her language skills to bridge cultural gaps. Her academic foundation in international relations and her J.D. from UC San Diego underpin her strong legal expertise. At Musick Peeler, Wu’s role as a cultural liaison has strengthened client relationships and improved legal strategies. Her pro bono work with immigrant communities further demonstrates her commitment to social justice and DEI.

