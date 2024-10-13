Partner

Sheppard, Mullin, Richter & Hampton LLP

As co-office managing partner of Sheppard Mullin’s Los Angeles office and leader of the L.A. Recruiting Committee, Olivier Theard exemplifies exceptional leadership and commitment to diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI). His previous tenure as the firmwide leader of Sheppard Mullin’s Diversity and Inclusion Attorney Network (DIAN) saw him champion major initiatives to enhance minority and female retention, including the establishment of the Guy N. Halgren Diversity Fellowship and the Sheppard Mullin Endowed Scholarship with UCLA School of Law. Theard’s leadership extends to the Black History Month Planning Committee, where he has helped design impactful events celebrating the achievements of Black and African Americans. Recognized for his DEI efforts, he was honored with Sheppard Mullin’s Diversity & Inclusion Award in 2018, reflecting his dedication to advancing DEI within the firm and the legal profession.

