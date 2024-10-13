Financial Advisor

Northwestern Mutual

Roberta Fitzgerald leads the Northwestern Mutual Black Caucus Council, focusing on enhancing financial literacy and empowerment within the Black community. As the network office DEI Champion in 2023 and 2024, Fitzgerald has been instrumental in integrating diversity, equity and inclusion (DEI) initiatives across various operational systems. Her career in financial services began as a bank teller, progressing to roles such as assistant vice president and premier client manager. Fitzgerald’s transition to financial planning and joining Northwestern Mutual allowed her to focus on tax-efficient strategies for insurance, wealth building and retirement planning. Her experiences have driven her to advocate for preparedness and resilience in financial planning.

