Founder & CEO

Braven Agency

Roberto Martinez is a visionary leader committed to advancing diversity, equity, inclusion and accessibility (DEIA) within the business community. Since 2017, as one of the first Google Digital Coaches, he has trained over 20,000 small businesses from diverse backgrounds, equipping them with vital digital skills. His work extends through partnerships with industry giants like Google, Amazon and Meta, and collaborations with academic institutions such as UCLA, USC and Stanford, where he provides free technical training to diverse businesses. As the founder of Braven Agency, Martinez combats the digital divide by using digital marketing and AI tools to scale small- and medium-sized diverse businesses. His efforts have led to the launch of the LA Optimized Program, which digitized small businesses during the pandemic and has since been expanded to other cities. Martinez’s initiatives, including the Digital Communities Program and Delete the Divide, have significantly advanced digital inclusion across California and Texas.

