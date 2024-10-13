Latin Branding and Music Agent

Creative Artists Agency

Rudy Lopez Negrete, Latin branding and music agent of Creative Artists Agency (CAA), has been able to make a significant impact on the entertainment industry. Launched in 2023, CAA Latino formalizes the agency’s commitment to amplifying Latino and Hispanic representation across media and entertainment. Their mission is to reshape screen portrayals, elevate Latino and Hispanic artists and drive new business opportunities. The team includes Marielena Acevedo, Erik Toral, Dania Echeverri, Camila Seta and André Vargas, with over 30 key contributors across the agency. Latinos represent the fastest-growing demographic in the U.S. and have significantly impacted music and film revenues. Despite this, they remain underrepresented in media roles. Leading Latin music branding, Lopez Negrete has significantly increased brand deals for clients like Jennifer Lopez and Peso Pluma, while also expanding CAA’s Latin client roster. His leadership and negotiation skills have driven substantial revenue and high-profile partnerships.

